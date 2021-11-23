Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $279.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $161.35 and a 12-month high of $284.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

