Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,175 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after acquiring an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

