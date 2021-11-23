Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,044 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.