Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,539 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Axonics stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,443 shares of company stock worth $4,788,845. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

