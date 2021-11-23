Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $41.23

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.23 or 0.00073198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.52 billion and approximately $207.28 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00090911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.30 or 0.07324004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,260.11 or 0.99883580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023200 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,890,465 coins and its circulating supply is 182,378,115 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

