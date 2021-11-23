Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.
CENT stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91.
In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.