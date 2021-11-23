Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $439,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.