Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 2,900 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,261,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

