Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $385,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

