Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APLE. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

APLE opened at $15.65 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

