Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

AYRWF stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

