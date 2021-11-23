Veriti Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 127,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,943 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

