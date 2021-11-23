Veriti Management LLC Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Logitech International stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

