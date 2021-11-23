Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Grows By 21.4%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
