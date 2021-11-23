Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Grows By 21.4%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

