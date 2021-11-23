Veriti Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $73,760,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

