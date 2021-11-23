Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Grows By 21.8%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.1 days.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

