Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 45.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 167.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

