IFP Advisors Inc Sells 126 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $343.86 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -178.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.32 and a 200 day moving average of $251.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $100,639,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

