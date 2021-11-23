Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

