Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 50.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

