Citigroup Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $220.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $191.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.71 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,025 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $408,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,091.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

