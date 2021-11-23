Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

