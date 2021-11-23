ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

