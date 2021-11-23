Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

NYSE:MEG opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

