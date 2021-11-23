Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 220,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 363.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLLGF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

