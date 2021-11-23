Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stagecoach Group in a report released on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stagecoach Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

