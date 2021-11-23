Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.60 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $16,629,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,618,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

