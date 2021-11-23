Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

