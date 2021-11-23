Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,586 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $6,267,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 461,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1,657.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325,452 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LX. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of LX stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $913.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

