Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00236074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00088300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 612,671,517 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

