Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 881,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Rare Element Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of -1.18.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
