Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 881,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Rare Element Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of -1.18.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

