Natuzzi (NTZ) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Natuzzi to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Natuzzi alerts:

This table compares Natuzzi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -0.55% -2.68% -0.60% Natuzzi Competitors -13.86% -15.58% 1.58%

Natuzzi has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natuzzi’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natuzzi and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Natuzzi Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 29.59%. Given Natuzzi’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natuzzi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Natuzzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natuzzi and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $374.98 million -$28.19 million -55.86 Natuzzi Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 10.84

Natuzzi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Natuzzi. Natuzzi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Natuzzi rivals beat Natuzzi on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label. The Natuzzi Brand engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of contemporary traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. It offers a wide range of upholstered furniture for sale, manufactured in production facilities located in Italy and abroad. The Softaly/Private Label manufactures sofas for the mass market occasionally sold under the Softaly brand. The company was founded by Pasquale Natuzzi in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.