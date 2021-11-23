TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TRU stock opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

