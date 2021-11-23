Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

