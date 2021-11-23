Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GECFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gecina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.17.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. Gecina has a 12 month low of $134.52 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

