Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

