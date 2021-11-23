CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNPAY. Oddo Bhf downgraded CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS CNPAY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. CNP Assurances has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

