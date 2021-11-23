Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

BYLOF stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

