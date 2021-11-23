Covalent Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001920 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $53.72 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00090911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.30 or 0.07324004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,260.11 or 0.99883580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

