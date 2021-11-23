Tellor Trading Down 6% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $55.19 or 0.00097990 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $113.22 million and $34.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00236074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00088300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,136,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,051,402 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

