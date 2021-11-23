Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 554 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $275.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.09 and a 200-day moving average of $260.31. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $210.86 and a 12-month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.