Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 196,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Raymond James increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.