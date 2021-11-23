Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4,029.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

