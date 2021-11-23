$0.16 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter.

VIOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

