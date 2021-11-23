Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -139.79 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Truist raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

