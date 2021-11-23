Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

