Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VOD opened at GBX 116.34 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 388.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

