DFS Furniture plc (DFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 262.44 ($3.43) on Tuesday. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 195.64 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £678.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.78.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

