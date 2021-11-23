Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

DBX stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock worth $1,778,161 in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

