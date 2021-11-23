Electrocomponents plc (ECM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 777.50 ($10.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,068.83.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335.29 ($17.45).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.